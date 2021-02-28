Niger’s opposition leader Mahamene Ousmane calls for release of political prisoners

Niger’s former president and now opposition leader, Mahamene Ousmane has called on the release of political prisoners and a stop to frequent harassment and threats to activists.

Official figures in Niger indicate that over seven hundred have been arrested since the beginning of election unrest Tuesday after Mohamed Bazoum was announced the winner of the presidential run-off.

Ousmane directly accused Niger’s interior minister Alkache Alhada of the unrest and detention of several opposition protesters.

Ousmane further called upon the international community not to recognize the results of the just concluded presidential poll citing gross irregularities.

Violence erupted after the electoral commission declared former interior minister Mohamed Bazoum the winner of Sunday’s runoff vote with 55.75 percent, while opposition candidate Mahamane Ousmane garnered 44.25 percent.

A senior security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said those arrested included former armed forces chief of staff Moumouni Boureima, who was suspected of fomenting unrest.

