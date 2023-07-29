Niger’s new military leader meets government officials

Niger’s new military leader has met with members of the government on Friday for the first time since Wednesday coup.

The meeting took place at the presidential palace in the capital, Niamey, after General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, was declared the country’s new leader replacing former President Mohamed Bazoum.

On Thursday, the UN insisted it was still providing humanitarian assistance to the country although aid flights were suspended due to the security situation.

The UN’s representative in the country appealed for the release of President Bazoum.

Humanitarian assistance to Niger has increased from 1,9 million people in 2017 to 4,3 million in 2023, according to the UN’s OCHA.

“In 2023, before this political crisis, Niger had 4.3 million people in humanitarian need, with 3.3 million in acute food insecurity, the majority of whom are women and children. So we want here also to reinforce the humanitarian appeal to all our partners to further support the humanitarian response in Niger, which to date is only 32 percent funded”, said Nicole Kouassi, United Nations Development Programme representative in Niger.

Sourced from Africanews