Nigeria’s Latest Rock Sensation, Tems, Is Set To Break Into International Fame And Fortune

Tems is the Alternative R&B singer/songwrite who is bringing a new energy to the Nigerian music scene and shining on the world stage

Nigerian rising star Tems opened her first US headline show in New York. This was the first show of her North America tour, and she got to perform some of her hit tracks like Mr Rebel, Higher, Ice T, Crazy Things, Damages, Essence and many more. And she wowed! A video of her performance posted online shows it all.

Since her feature on Wizkid’s summer anthem “Essence”, the Alternative R&B sensation has gained a wider international audience, linked up with Adele, collaborated with Drake on “Fountain”, one of the tracks off his new album “Certified Lover Boy”, and she also got to meet one of America’s A-list celebrities, Rihanna during her recent SavageXFenty showcase.

The music stars chatted, took photos, hugged and exchanged pleasantries and couldn’t hide the awe in their eyes as they were visibly thrilled to finally meet each other. One couldn’t tell who was actually more excited about the meeting.

After dropping a critically acclaimed debut EP ‘For Broken Ears’, contributing to Apple music’s Juneteenth anniversary, and a feature on Apple Music as an up next artist; Apple Music’s monthly artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent, following the likes of Khalid, Burna Boy, Rema, Billie Eilish, Don Toliver and a few others.

Tems is a dynamic songwriter, producer who is bringing a new energy to the Nigerian music scene. She boasts a blend of R&B and Soul paired with African nuances to create her unique sound.

Her songs have been prominently featured on Apple Music playlists such as Afrobeats Hits, Africa Now, Top 100: Nigeria, she was deemed an Apple Music ‘Africa Rising’ artist, has curated exclusive guest playlists for Apple Music Africa Month and Holiday Sounds, and contributed to Apple Music’s Exclusive Original Playlist: Juneteenth 2021: Freedom Songs.

“I’m so excited to be selected as the Apple Music Up Next artist,” says Tems. “I’m happy that I can share my story and the story of where I am from. Sending huge love to Apple Music for encouraging artists and providing the visibility needed to impact societies on a global cscale.”

It is only right to say, the Isale Eko native is shining on the world stage. Since her breakout single, ‘Try Me’ in 2019, Tems has gone on to become international royalty in the music scene.

Her unique approach to songwriting and her vocal delivery of soothing soul music has arguably put her in a league of afrobeat elites. If you are a fan of music centered on feeling, emotion, originality, and artistic rebellion, Tems is it for you. She embodies her songwriting approach with the famous slang, ‘No stress’.

“I have learnt to let go and just live life and just do what comes naturally to me”, the 26-year-old singer said in her interview with Apple Music.

Tems is talented, hardworking, and consistent, but her most significant strength notably, is the marketing forces behind her brand. Signed to RCA Records, for anyone observant enough, one would notice a function of specific decisive movements employed into her career development that is working well.

Coming after an eventful two years since entrance into the spotlight, Tems authenticity and no stress mantra never dimmed. On Tem’s latest EP, ‘If Orange Was A Place’, it is expected to hit bigger numbers than ‘For Broken Ears’, but this project isn’t about numbers

Sourced From Nigerian Music