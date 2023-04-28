Nigerians rejoice as police go after rogue cops

ABIODUN SANUSI writes that Nigerians have commended the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, and his commissioners over their recent actions against rogue cops

A major issue the Nigeria Police Force has battled with over the years is the appalling lack of discipline and professionalism among its rank and file. The involvement of police personnel in open extortion of citizens, blatant misuse of firearms, extra-judicial killings and human rights violations had earned the organisation public opprobrium and the distrust of Nigerians.

In 2016, the World Internal Security and Police Index International rated the NPF the worst police organisation in the world in terms of its ability to handle internal security challenges. The police were assessed in terms of capacity, process, legitimacy and outcomes but the NPF ranked below the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda and Pakistan.

Since then, successive Inspectors-General of Police struggled to improve the police capacity by instituting various reforms and policies, including disciplinary measures to address the rot in the system. But recent disciplinary actions taken to enforce discipline in the Force appeared to have excited Nigerians, many of whom had had unsavoury encounters with some bad eggs in the force.

Between October 2022 and April 2023, the police authorities have reportedly dismissed no fewer than 21 cops and reprimanded over 40 for various offences ranging from abuse of power to gross indiscipline and extortion.

Many others were also demoted by the Police Service Commission on the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, who does not hide his disdain for indiscipline and unprofessionalism by his men.

Recently, the PSC approved the dismissal of three Assistant Superintendents of Police and the demotion of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a Chief Superintendent, two Superintendents of Police, and one Assistant Superintendent of Police. The commission also severely reprimanded an ACP, a CSP, four SPs, two DSPs, and 12 ASPs during its 20th plenary presided over by its Chairman, Dr Solomon Arase, at its headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, on Wednesday.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, indicated that the commission equally reprimanded six other officers, including an SP and five ASPs.

The statement read in part, “The commission also approved the punishment of reprimand to six officers, one Superintendent and five Assistant Superintendents. The chairman also called on the police to ensure that they work within the established laws guiding their operations.

“He assured them that henceforth disciplinary matters will be handled with dispatch so that officers who are found wanting will serve their punishments while those who are exonerated are cleared to continue with their career progression without hindrance.”

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command on April 19, 2023, dismissed one Inspector Ubi Ebri for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man, Onyeka Ibe, along Ugbolu-Illah Road in Asaba for allegedly parting with a N100 bribe.

Another cop, Adejoh Siaka, was demoted from the rank of inspector to sergeant, following complaints and findings from video evidence widely circulated on Sunday, April 9, 2023, on social media. He was sanctioned for assault, discreditable conduct, and incivility to members of the public at Emuoha, Rivers State. Siaka’s demotion followed an orderly room trial of the affected policemen by the Force Provost Marshal.

A second officer, Sgt Ndiwa Kpuebari, who was present at the scene but took no step to discourage the inappropriate act, was reprimanded, while a third officer, Inspector Friday Obaka, who was later discovered to have been absent from the scene, was acquitted.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement said, “In all, the three policemen will be posted out of Rivers State to other commands and formations to continue their police duties.

“The IG has, therefore, tasked officers and men of the Force to be diligent and uphold the lofty tenets of professional policing in the discharge of their duties with respect for the fundamental rights of all citizens in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”

A week before the Rivers cops’ drama, three senior policemen were dismissed by the Delta State command over misuse of firearms, abuse of power, gross indiscipline and wastage of live ammunition. Insp Dahiru Shuaibu, Sgts Abdullahi Badamasi and Isah Danladi, formerly attached to a Kano musician as escorts, were caught on video shooting into the air.

In continuation of the war against misconduct in the Force, the Imo State Police command arrested and detained six officers caught in a viral video using a machete to smack two male adults in the state.

The state police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, identified the errant officers as Insps Sunday Amadi, Charles Amajuoji, Sgts Chinese Noachian, Emmanuel Onwuka, Cpl Goodness Nzewuodo, and Constable Emmanuel Chimezie.

Five of the men were seen in a video assaulting their victims on the street, while the sixth officer pulled out a machete from a parked SUV and hit the two victims multiple times. Twitter users who posted the video on April 20 claimed that the victims are students of the Imo State University who refused to allow the officers to search their phones.

Officers arrested

Commenting on the development, Okoye said, “We condemn the assault. All the officers have been arrested and detained, and they are already facing the panel which we refer to as the “orderly room trial” in the police, as the trial is ongoing. Justice would be done, and we’ll furnish the press with details of the outcome of the trial in due time.”

The PSC had also dismissed seven senior police officers over alleged gross misconduct and approved the demotion of 10 other officers last October. The officers included a CSP, SP and five ASPs. One SP was retired in the public interest. The commission also reduced the ranks of a CSP to SP, three SPs to DSPs; two DSPs to ASPs, and four ASPs to Inspectors.

On December 22, 2022, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde, disclosed that his command dismissed seven policemen for flagrant abuse of police standard practice.

In a move to reinforce the new standards in the police, Arase, while announcing the setting up of a Public Complaints Response Unit at the commission, declared that indiscipline would no longer be tolerated in the Force.

Speaking at a meeting with officials of a civil society organisation, CLEEN Foundation, the retired IG stated, “A police force that does not connect with the public or respect human rights will find it difficult to succeed; we would do everything possible to improve the services of the police.”

IG issues order

The IG had earlier given an indication of the ongoing purge during a meeting with senior police officers in Abuja in September 2022, where he vowed to punish any errant cop caught violating human rights.

He charged his men to maintain and uphold the constitution and their oath of office, warning that anything contrary would not be tolerated.

He said, “For the avoidance of doubt, much as the law has bestowed on us certain powers and authorities to aid in the attainment of our law enforcement mandate, the exercise of these powers and authority is not absolute and you shall at every point of the misuse of such, be held accountable.

‘’My covenant with Nigerians and our service oath is to uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which is built on the projection and protection of the rights and well-being of all citizens.’’

He added, “I must, therefore, sound out this warning loud and clear that under my watch, any police officer that betrays his or her service oath and tramples on the rights of citizens he or she has sworn to serve and protect, will be identified, isolated and dealt with promptly, firmly, transparently, and in a manner that will leave neither the citizens nor the police personnel in doubt about my determination to separate the bad officers from the professional ones in the interest of the Force.

“It is in furtherance to this that approval was given some days ago for the dismissal and de-kitting of ex-Inspector Richard Gelle who was caught in a viral video dignifying and justifying extortion of members of the public.’’

Elated by the positive developments in the police, Nigerians have commended the efforts of the IG and the PSC chairman in sanitising the police in a bid to give the citizens a security agency they could be proud of.

Commenting on the disciplinary actions against errant cops by the police authorities, a security expert, Dickson Omodiale said that he appreciated efforts of the IGP and the PSC, especially the current NPF and PSC under the leadership of Usman Baba and Solomon Arase, in weeding out bad eggs in the Force.

Omodiale said, “Nigerians must appreciate their efforts. With all these, police officers would reduce their misuse of firearms and assault on citizens. Every officer that assaults a citizen or misuses their firearm should be punished and made to account for it.”

Also, an Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, commended Baba for maintaining discipline in the Force.

Olajengbesi, who is the Managing Partner at Law Corridor, said if the values for professionalism and strict discipline were sustained, the police would witness a significant turnaround that would significantly reduce extrajudicial killings and abuse of firearms by cops.

He noted, “IG Baba in recent times has clearly demonstrated leadership acumen and a sense of responsibility by ensuring that officers who have acted unlawfully are brought to book.’’

