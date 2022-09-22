Nigerians Drag Banky W For Signing Whitemoney

Posted by Nwa Diokpa Entertainment, Latest News

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are reacting to the news that popular Nigerian singer and actor, Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W has signed former Big Brother Naija reality star, Hazel Oyeze Onou, aka WhiteMoney to his media firm, Empire Mates Entertainment (EME).

African Examiner writes that the deal was signed on Tuesday as WhiteMoney, who rose into prominence after he won the Big Brother Naija Season 6, announced the development on his Instagram page and revealing the release date for his new singles.

He wrote, “Now that we are in good hands let the music flow. “Egwu” & “You Bad” DROPS: 23:09:22. Are You Ready????”

Welcoming WhiteMoney into the EME family, Banky W uploaded pictures of him and WhiteMoney linking up and signing the contract papers.

This development has sparked social media reactions as some netizens were of the view that Whitemoney should focus on his cooking and let go of his music career.

African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

djflex2flex writes: “We have young upcoming talented artist that @banky really need to invest in, Not you. Waiting u won sing? “Na we we” make Banky rest jorrrr.”

mrsix_beatz writes: “You really want to force this music on us Nwannem Jesike Nigeria must accept this music whether they like it or not.”

teresacruz2021 writes: “@whitemoney _ u are gradually fading o see your engagement, and u haven’t even stayed up to two years.”

nimidremo writes: “God Abeg ooo, with which song Abeg, this is a slap on Banky W’s face.”

bpounds_22 writes: “Nawa for banky wey he for sign Portable than u, e be like nigga no won make money for ur head.”

ego_oyiboooooooo writes: “Banky sign as a cook or a chef?”

flash_banks writes: “Even the title of your music self funny, oga go rest.”

Related Posts

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=81155

Sourced From Nigerian Music