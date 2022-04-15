Nigerian Music Legend Orlando Julius Is Dead

Advertisement

Veteran Nigerian Highlife musician, Orlando Julius Olusanya Ekemode, better known as Orlando Julius, has died.

Naija News gathered that the saxophonist, who hailed from Ijebu Ijesha in Osun state, died at 3am on Friday at the age of 79 years.

His death was confirmed in a Facebook post by the Managing Director of Evergreen Music, Bimbo Esho.

Esho wrote: “Bimbo Daddy Has Passed On…

“This was the message I stumbled on waking up at exactly 3am to peruse my watsapp page. It was a message sent in to me by Orlando Julius beautiful and supportive wife Lady Latoya.

“Orlando Julius a native of Ijebu Ijesha succumbed to the cold hands of death and breathed his last few hours ago at the age of 79.

“We shall miss one of Nigeria’s fathers of Afro/Highlife Music, a gentleman and a fine Saxophonist.

“May daddy Orlando Julius soul journey well. To the entire Ekemode family may God give you the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

Orlando Julius was a veteran internationally recorgnised Highlife singer.

He will be remembered for many of his hits songs among which is Jagur Nana, Ololufe, too mention a few.

