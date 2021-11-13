Nigerian Idol returns for 7th Season

Following the success of Nigerian Idol Season Six, which saw Kingdom Kroseide emerge winner, MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the return of the competition for a seventh season starting with an online audition.

Auditions for the seventh season of Nigerian Idol open Sunday, 14 November and close Sunday, 28 November 2021.

Interested contestants should upload a 60 seconds video of them singing any song of their choice to www.africamagic.tv

Contestants must also be between 16-30 years of age.

Announcing the new season, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, said: “MultiChoice remains committed to promoting and giving young music talents in Nigeria a platform to shine and actualize their dreams. Season seven promises to be even bigger and more entertaining. So if you believe you have what it takes to be the next Nigerian Idol, be a part of the auditions starting November 14.”

Nigerian Idol returns to DStv and GOtv screens in February 2022 and is sponsored by BIGI.

For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv /nigerianidol and follow the official Nigerian Idol handle on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.

