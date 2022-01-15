Nigerian-British gospel singer gets OBE award

Nigerian-British award-winning gospel singer, Muyiwa Olarewaju, has received the Officer of the Order of the British Empire Award in Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020.

Olarewaju, 52, who is also BBC One talent show judge and radio host, was awarded an OBE for his services to music.

The vibrant performer is known to television audiences as a star of Songs of Praise’s Gospel Choir of the Year.

He has been hugely instrumental in popularising the gospel music genre on a global scale by mixing traditional gospel music with elements from Africa, the Caribbean and Asia, with soul, R&B and pop.

Given the honour for his music service, Olarewaju has brought his unique style to music fans around the world as he’s toured with legends such as Stevie Wonder and Mariah Carey.

He has worked alongside superstars Bob Dylan and Lauryn Hill.

The 52-year-old singer took to his Instagram page on Friday to share pictures of the investiture ceremony and wrote: “For Services to music.

“Thank you to everyone that has relentlessly invested in this ‘young man’.

“You made it possible.

“A lecturer of mine told me no one is paying attention to you doing gospel music.

“Years later, here we are.”

Prince William handed the OBE medal to Olarewaju at the event on January 12, 2022.

