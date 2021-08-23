Nigerian artist PSquare’s Paul Okoye in pain as wife Anita asks for marriage divorce

ABUJA-(MaraviPost)-The marriage of Paul Okoye of PSquare and his wife, Anita Okoye has hit the rocks, according court document shared online.

Anita petitioned an Abuja court to dissolve their marriage which has lasted seven years and produced three kids.

This is coming a few days after Rudeboy released his debut album as a solo act, ‘Rudeboy Kill Us.’

In the court document, Anita requested for dissolution of her marriage to the ‘Reason with me’ singer. The singer was also asked to challenge the claims and petition petition if he feels disgruntled.

In April 2021, Anita sparked divorce rumours when it was reported that she relocated with their children – Andre, Nadia and Nathan, to the United States of America.

In 2019, Anita was alleged by a popular aphrodisiac vendor of buying items to keep her marriage together.

The vendor later took down the story from Instagram.

Anita and Paul got married in 2014 in a very flamboyant wedding ceremony in Port Harcourt.

Source:www.expressiveinfo.com

Sourced From Nigerian Music