Nigerian Artist Official Genius Returns With Afrobeat Infused ‘Slow Down’

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of the latest rising stars on the Nigerian circuit, GENIUS is a singer-songwriter with layers of credibility. He took the industry by storm when he released his debut single ‘Erima’. Now back with sensational new release ‘Slow Down’, there’s no sign of slowing down for his artist. In June 2020, he solidified his position as an Afrobeats star with his debut album, ‘Kamikaze’. The project has been an enormous success and is currently receiving airplay on many radio stations in Southern Nigeria.

Speaking about the release, GENIUS shares, “Slow Down talks about how a girl keeps finessing a guy who slides on her instagram Dm. However, he keeps doing all he can to win her over even though he knows she hard to get because she is richer than him.”

Adding to his thoughts on how the track was created, GENIUS adds, “I was listening to my friends who I met on an Instagram playlist he made instrumentals, just for the first 10 seconds i listened i was he captived by the supernatural vibe of the beat, freestyled to the instrumental and i fell in love with what i had, i contacted him and paid him for the beat and he sent me the stems of the instrumental, I recorded at home, I love storytelling in all of my songs there has to be a messaged, so i wrote the song after freestyling fixed an imaginery story on the beat when i finished recording i sent the stems and the files to STG for mixng and mastering he worked with top arts like Wizkid, Davido and even african giant burna boy.”

Musically, somewhere between afrobeat and R&B, ‘Slow Down’ will instantly have you jiving with its addictive beat. Receiving previous support from the likes of The Guardian (Nigeria), and reaching #1 in the iTunes Album Chart (Nigeria), GENIUS is best described as a force to be reckoned with.

www.facebook.com/realofficialgenius

www.twitter.com/_officialgenius

www.instagram.com/_officialgenius

open.spotify.com/artist/4eXPqxZuAZsf6P0n0OfoCn

soundcloud.com/genius-smt