Nigerian afrobeats label Mavin Records announce 10-year anniversary album

Influential afrobeats label Mavin Records has launched a brand new single, ‘Won Da Mo’ in anticipation of its upcoming 10 year anniversary album, ‘Mavin10’.

The album, due December 2, will feature a compilation of tracks from Mavin Records’s current roster headed by label boss and iconic producer Don Jazzy.

‘Won Da Mo’, the freshly released song, includes contributions from a number of artists currently signed to the label under the moniker Mavin All Stars. Vocals come from Rema, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Boy Spyce, Bayanni, Magixx, Crayon and Johnny Drille. The song’s production comes from Andre Vibes.

Blending afropop with R&B elements and rap, the track features a Japanese anime-inspired music video.

Ahead of the album’s release, Boy Spyce said: “I’m really excited to be a part of this moment.

“I can’t wait for the world to see what the family has been up to,” he continued.

Vocalist Magixx said: “Being part of the family at this time is a blessing. I’m sure everyone will love the project we have put together.”

Founded in 2012 by Don Jazzy, Mavin Records is one of Nigeria’s biggest labels. Songs such as Johnny Drille’s ‘Wait For Me’ and Crayon’s ‘So Fine’ have been released to critical acclaim and success. The label’s YouTube channel has 1.85m subscribers and billions of streams.

Another single from the upcoming album ‘Overloading (Overdose)’ featuring Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx and Boy Spice and production from Don Jazzy himself garnered over 36m views online.

‘Wan Da Mo’ comes amid Rema’s first headline tour of the UK. On Monday November 7 and Tuesday November 8 he headlined Brixton’s 02 Academy, bringing out Fireboy, Victony and Dave as guests on for the first show, and Skepta, Santi and Teni for the second. Further shows in Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham lined up.

Watch the new music video below: