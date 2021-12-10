Nigeria And The True Chronicle of Human Rights Story By Sydney Usman Godwin

Nigeria in the last 6 years has seen an insane rise of human rights violations by non-state actors, largely due to the government’s incompetence and more so, by the government in a ridiculous and grossly outrageous dimension with reckless impunity.

In August 2017, Charly Boy, Deji Adeyanju and others were harassed and teargassed at the Unity Fountain, Abuja for exercising their fundamental human rights and the government further sent their “non-state actors” (Thugs) to attack as the protesters moved to Wuse Market at a later date in continuation of the #ResumeOrResign protest.

Deji Adeyanju was arrested over a non-existent case on November 18, 2018, and went on to spend 78 days in Kano prison, his crime? Human Rights.







On August 2, 2019, Stephen Omoyele Sowore was kidnapped by the lawless Department of State Services (DSS) in Lagos for calling millions of “angry, vexed, frustrated & deprived” Nigerians to join in a #RevolutionNow aimed at resetting Nigeria, he went ahead to spend over 120 days in solitary confinement.

Bakare Olawale also spent 4 months in DSS custody.

While in detention, Deji, Ariyo, Wizeman, Sydney & Co. staged a protest at the lawless DSS Headquarters, tagged “Occupy DSS #FreeSowore” on November 12, 2019, where, we were beaten and harassed. Our phones and vehicles were destroyed or seized, and we were teargassed and shot at.

On August 5, 2020, the #RevolutionNow yet again, staged a nationwide protest demanding an end to Buhari’s incompetence, cluelessness, ineptitude and maladministration, and again, we were harassed, beaten up, arrested and intimidated. #June12 protest on June 12, 2021, was no exception.

The regime arrested courageous Nigerians on April 4, 2021 — “Larry Emmanuel & Victor Udoka” for graffiti inscription of #BuhariMustGo and sent them to Kabba prison in Kogi for 78 days.

The same guys joined by Manase & others were shortly after their release, arrested on June 4, 2021, for carrying their prayer requests of #BuhariMustGo to Dunamis Gospel Centre Int’l and were consequently jailed for 28 days at the DSS facility in Abuja for simply exercising their fundamental human rights.

On January 1, 2021, Sowore & others were again arrested over a crossover protest and they spent 11 days in detention.

In October 2020, during the #EndSARS protests, state-hired non-state actors (Thugs) who were ferried round Abuja in government vehicles attacked us at the Berger roundabouts, injuring many of the protesters. Thugs who constantly attacked the protesters took their MADNESS to the crescendo when a car stand was razed at Apo, Abuja.

On the infamous day and dark day in our history – “20:10:20” – at the Lekki Toll Gate, innocent Nigerians whose only crime was demanding a working Nigeria were MASSACRED in cold BOLD blood, which is today known as the #LekkiMassacre.

Hundreds of Shiites and Biafrans are being murdered, schoolchildren kidnapped constantly, Nigerians kidnapped daily, economic hardship, poor infrastructures, judicial connivance and bad welfare packages for Nigerians; this has degenerated and depleted the human rights and dignity of the Nigerian People.

We must all rise and ensure human rights are observed and respected in Nigeria and by the Nigerian Government, respectively as it clearly shows at the moment, there are no Human Rights in Nigeria.

Sydney Usman Godwin writes from Abuja.

Sourced From Sahara Reporters