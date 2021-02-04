Nidcom Condemns Killing Of Kidnapped Us Based Nigerian In Edo

The management of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has condemned in strong terms the unfortunate death of Dennis Abuda, who was killed on Saturday by his abductors.

Abuda, a Nigerian diasporan based in Atlanta, Georgia, was abducted along Benin bypass by unknown gunmen alongside other family members while traveling to Lagos to catch a flight back to US.

In a statement by the Head of Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, NIDCOM described the incident as very unfortunate, sad and callous.

The Commission called on the security operatives in Edo State to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime and make them face the music so as to serve as a deterrent to others.

NIDCOM condoled with the family of the deceased by praying unto God to rest the soul of the departed and expose the killers of Abuda as soon as possible.

It was reported that Abuda alongside his family members left Fugar in Etsako Central Local Government Area in the early hours on Saturday when they were ambushed by the gunmen.

Abuda, whose corpse was discovered during a search operation led by the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, on Wednesday, was allegedly shot by his abductors after he slumped while being forced into the forest.

Abuda was abducted alongside his relatives who were lucky and released on Tuesday by their abductors.

