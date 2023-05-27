New electric charging station unveiled in Kenya

A Nairobi-based green transport company unveiled a new charging station aimed at electric motorbikes.

The station is aimed at “boda-boda” riders, the mainstay of the motorcycle taxi industry.

Riders can have their batteries charged to 80% in less than an hour for an affordable fee.

“The rider will come in with their battery, their own battery and we will be able to charge it for them. So, we are able to charge from 20 to 80% charge in less than an hour at a very affordable fee. So the cost, or the target cost is to be able to spend less on every 80 kilometre. So, approximately, we are talking of less than 150 shillings (approximately one USD, ed.) for a fully charged battery”, said Habib Cyril, Roam Project Manager.

The “Roam Hub” initiative is the latest attempt at decarbonize Kenya’s transport sector. The project manager believes the future is electric.

“With the current, with the current economy and situations on fuel, we believe that e-mobility is going to be much cheaper and will ease the burden for those people who are low income-earners, especially the boda-boda riders. They can be able to earn more, and be able to sustain themselves better with the e-mobility. So charging is going to be much cheaper than actually using an ICE bike (Internal Combustion Engine, ed.). So, basically, the future is electric”, concluded the manager.

Inflation in Kenya dropped last month to just under 8% after reaching 9,2% in March.

