New collaboration targets better bone health and ageing

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Society for Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases (ESCEO) today signed an agreement to develop a strategic roadmap on bone health and ageing and advocate for a public health strategy to prevent fractures among older people.

The five-year agreement was signed at the WHO Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland by

Dr Anshu Banerjee, WHO Assistant Director-General ad interim, Universal Health Coverage/Life Course and Dr Jean-Yves Reginster, President of ESCEO.

“This agreement is an important step to improving the health and well-being of older people by putting in place the right public health strategy, policies and services to protect and prevent fractures in older people so they can continue to do the activities they enjoy,” said Dr Anshu Banerjee. “We look forward to working closely with ESCEO to advance progress in bone health and ageing.”

The agreement includes the development of a public health strategy and action plan to prevent fractures among older people as well as to improve the coverage of health services for fractures which are critical for achieving the triple billion targets of WHO’s Thirteen General Programme of Work (GPW13).

As part of the agreement, WHO and ESCEO will collaborate to:

develop global estimates on fracture and osteoporosis;

review evidence-based interventions to prevent fractures;

create an economic model for an investment case in fracture prevention and care;

provide guidance to countries on strengthening national health information systems by integrating osteoporosis and fractures in routine data monitoring; and

provide guidance to countries on using data to design evidence-informed policies and programmes to reduce the risk of fractures in older people.

“ESCEO is fully convinced that this partnership with WHO will improve the prevention and management of osteoporosis at local, regional and national levels and will result in a greater quality of life for osteoporotic patients,” said Dr Jean-Yves Reginster, President of ESCEO.

WHO will establish a Bone Health Expert Working Group to advance the five-year workplan with support from the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) and the WHO Collaborating Center for Epidemiology of Musculoskeletal Health and Ageing at the University of Liège, Belgium, which was previously designated by WHO as a technical partner for osteoporosis and musculoskeletal ageing.

About ESCEO

The European Society for Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases (ESCEO) is a not-for-profit organization, dedicated to a close interaction between clinical scientists dealing with bone, joint and muscle disorders, pharmaceutical industry developing new compounds in this field, regulators responsible for the registration of such drugs and health policy makers, to integrate the management of Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Sarcopenia within the comprehensive perspective of health resources utilization.

The objective of ESCEO is to provide practitioners with the latest clinical and economic information, allowing them to organize their daily practice, in an evidence-based medicine perspective, with a cost-conscious perception.

Source WHO