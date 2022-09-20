Music + Lyrics: Tiwa Savage ft. Asake – Loaded￼

Listen to Loaded by Tiwa Savage featuring Asake with lyrics…

This is what we’ve been looking for, and it’s right outside our door. Tiwa Savage’s new single “Loaded” is now available for our listening pleasure.

Asake is apparently known for his powerful vocal dexterity, and his entrance with his Yoruba accent doesn’t deny that he has indigenous traits. Tiwa Savage’s request for assistance was all required for the song “Loaded” to become a worldwide sensation.

Tiwa Savage, also known as the African Bad Gal, is here to inform Nigerians that she is upping her game with regular Apple Music Chart visitor Mr. Money, also known as Asake, where they all thumped on the studio craft. In her most recent instalment, “Jaiye Foreign,” she unlocked a new level alongside Marlian Music star, Zinoleesky.

[embedded content]

Tiwa Savage ft. Asake – Loaded Quotable lyrics

And when I dey for you

You go dey for me

Ja ri gbemi je lotto

1964 lati mukoko

I’m loaded

Ohh I’m loaded

Olomi je gbe debe

I’m loaded

Ohh I’m loaded

Olomi je gbe debe

