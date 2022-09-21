Music legend King Sunny Ade has agreed to meet his alleged daughter, Ayeni

Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adeyeye, also known as King Sunny Ade, a legendary Nigerian musician and songwriter, has finally agreed to meet his supposed 52-year-old daughter, Elizabeth Ayeni.

You may remember that Elizabeth Ayeni said in June that the famous singer was her real father.

The 52-year-old woman said that her mother had told her that the musician was her biological father. She also said that she had tried and failed to get in touch with him.

She said that his lack of response to her request made her go to the Human Rights Commission, which helped her write to Sunny Ade twice, but he never replied.

But in a new development, the well-known musician has now agreed to meet with Elizabeth Ayeni alone.

His attorney, Donald Ajibola, told an online newspaper on Monday that the meeting would be set up with Ayeni when he had some free time.

Ajibola said, “I contacted Ayeni some days back and told her that I had spoken with Sunny Ade and he agreed to meet her”.

Confirming the meeting, Ayeni said she intended to conduct a DNA test to confirm her paternity.

Sourced From Nigerian Music