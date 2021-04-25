MTN, Audiomack partner on music streaming

Audiomack Africa has partnered MTN Nigeria to unveil the Audiomack+MTN Data Bundle programme, which offers MTN subscribers tailored data bundles for streaming unlimited music and accessing content on Audiomack free of data charges.

The partnership would see MTN subscribers gain free access to Audiomack’s streaming service via their mobile devices on weekly and monthly subscriptions.

The Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Audiomack Africa, Dave Macli, said, “At Audiomack, we recognise the importance of access to quality music, and this coupled with Nigeria’s vibrant music industry has influenced this partnership.

“This relationship not only allows us to create shared value for MTN subscribers by delivering the best musical experiences but also enables us to further connect with the Nigerian music fans.”

Charlotte Bwana, head of business development and media partnerships for Audiomack Africa, described the partnership as a reinforcement of Audiomack’s commitment towards democratising music streaming, saying high data costs were one of the barriers to music streaming.

Also speaking, the Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, Srinivas Rao, said, “Collaboration is not just rhetoric for us; it is the guiding philosophy behind everything we do. We are good together. We recognise the growing need of our customers to have more options to access entertainment and have partnered with Audiomack to offer them an uninterrupted stream of the best, newest and most diverse music selections.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music