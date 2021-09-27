Motor Accident: Singer, Oritse Femi hospitalized

Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, popularly known by his first name Oritse Femi, has been hospitalized after surviving a ghastly m…

Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, popularly known by his first name Oritse Femi, has been hospitalized after surviving a ghastly motor accident.

The singer made this known in a post via his Instagram story on Sunday.

According to him, he was on his way after a show when the unfortunate incident occurred.

He, however, noted that no life was loss, but added that he and one other sustained some injuries.

“God is really good. All I can say is that God is great and I give all thanks to him,” he said.

Sourced From Nigerian Music