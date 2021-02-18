“Most people in marriages are unhappy” – Ric Hassani, Pamilerin, Korty EO, others discuss love, sex and marriage on Valentine special #WithChude

It’s another exciting quarter on The Hustle – a #WithChude special where some of the trendiest millennials gather to talk about modern life and modern living. The conversations on this Valentine’s Day Special are certainly not one to miss as host and Co-founder Joy Inc. brought together seven of the coolest Gen Zs on the internet to explore issues surrounding romantic relationships and their accompanying complications.

Singer-songwriter Ric Hassani, social media Influencers Pamilerin Adegoke and Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Fashion Models Eniola Abolarin and Chidera Udeh, popular YouTuber Korty EO and Actor Cynthia Ebijie brought a unique blend of fun and authenticity as they talked about some of their greatest lessons in love, friendships, situationships, relationships and more.

In an age where endless talking stages and blurred boundary lines are the in-thing, finding a significant other who’s willing to be committed to a relationship can be a daunting task. Ric Hassani thinks that situationships arise when a person wants to enjoy the full benefits of a relationship without the responsibilities attached. He also believes that the correct order of relationships should be; friends, friends with benefits, situationships, and then relationships. However, Chidera confessed that as a hopeless romantic, this order is certainly not her cup of tea.

“We may have started out as friends, but I have already given our children names,” she said while responding to Ric’s sequence of arrangement.

Korty also argued that “situationships” are merely tags for friends who have started to catch feelings for each other but have refused to communicate.

On the issue of heartbreaks, Enioluwa admitted to not being the type to initiate a break up in a relationship. “I can take everything; I probably would never break up. I just reduce communication, except the other person breaks up”, he said.

Korty brought a different perspective to dealing with heartbreaks; she said that it was okay to cry after a breakup and feel your emotions through as doing this gives you the energy to stand up and move on.

The conversation delved further into other issues ranging from deal-breakers and loyalty in relationships to deciding to marry or not to marry. One of the major take-home lessons from this discussion is to enter a relationship as a complete and whole individual, both emotionally and financially.

#WithChude is a special series of targeted multimedia conversations and investigations focused on narratives that enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit. New episodes of #WithChude show every Saturday at 9 pm on TVC Entertainment, and every Thursday on EbonyLife TV at 7:30 pm. With an extended play podcast up on Spotify, iTunes among other podcast platforms, every Wednesday at 10:00 am, everyone can join the conversations.

Sourced From Nigerian Music