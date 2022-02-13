Moringa School partners Impact Hub Accra to train Ghana’s tech talents

– Advertisement –





Africa’s top technology boot-camp, Moringa School has launched its operations in Ghana, expanding to West Africa, in partnership with Impact Hub Accra.

The partnership is meant to close the skills-gap in Africa’s job markets by delivering transformative tech-based learning to young people.

Providing a well-rounded training to talents in Ghana is foremost on the agenda of this newly formed partnership.

Under the program to be run in Ghana, successful applicants will be taught courses including JavaScript, React, SQL, Ruby on Rails, JSON, and Redux Frameworks.

Snehar Shah, Moringa’s CEO said the “partnership with Impact Hub Accra will help us empower Ghanaian students with the tools to build lasting careers with greater confidence, competence, and possibility.”

Trainees will be able to graduate in just 20 weeks as junior full-stack web developers and gain access to over 20,000 partners.

Learn both technical and professional Software Engineering skills with @moringaschool to keep you ahead of the pack. In just 20 weeks, you will cover JavaScript, React, SQL, Ruby on Rails, JSON, and Redux Frameworks. Apply to join before 28th February: https://t.co/frMYDmClY4 pic.twitter.com/Y6UzN0Iv8z — Impact Hub Accra (@ImpactHubAccra) February 3, 2022

According to Shah “With a placement rate of 85% of all job-seeking alumni within 12 months of graduating from our courses, we are convinced the problem we are solving is big enough for us to continue pursuing our vision for a world in which anyone can create their future.”

Impact Hub Accra, is a leading co-working space facility provider in Ghana, supporting young tech-talents flourish through its services and programs for young entrepreneurs.

Kelechi Victor Ofeogbu, Impact Hub Accra’s Chief Operating Officer said “As the Ghanaian technology and innovation ecosystem becomes more connected and adapts to tackle layers of local and global challenges, there is an increasing need to train and equip professional software developers who in collaboration with their peers can think about and develop quality solutions to these challenges, the ability to solve these challenges is what makes them an opportunity for growth, we are excited to partner with market leader Moringa School to bring home this opportunity for talent growth and development.“

How the program will run

Once the tech-talents successful get admitted into the course in Ghana, they will be given access to Impact Hub Accra’s co-working space with other peers in their cohort to help take their classes remotely.

The Full-Stack Software Engineering Curriculum covers both Back-End and Front-End programming technologies so learners can become a full-stack developer, officials of Moringa School said.

The first intake begins on March 9, 2022 and applications are still open until end of February, officials in charge of the project said at an official launch event in Accra.

For applicants and those who will eventually enrol, having a good chance of completing and graduating from the course, requires them to be present in at least 70% of the classroom check-ins, having a working laptop (core i5 7th Gen and upwards, 4GB RAM, and at least 500GB of storage), and completing and submitting their independent projects in time for grading.

For now though the course in Ghana is only available to university graduates who can commit to a 5 month long full-time program.

The Software Development Class in Ghana to be run by Moringa will be based on Flatiron School’s world-leading curriculum and the course will be delivered at Impact Hub Accra.

“When we think about the partnership with Impact Hub Accra, we are so excited about our international expansion, something we have been thinking about for a while now and planning very vigorous for it,” Nelly Agyemang-Gyamfi, Group director of operations, Moringa School said at the launch event.

She said it will cost each applicant around $1770 (GHC 10,745) to take the whole course.

Interested learners are encouraged to apply on Moringa School Ghana’s website using this link before applications close on February 28th, 2022.

Source: Africafeeds.com

