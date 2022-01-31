Money Ritual: Churches, families never question sources of wealth – Noble Igwe

Popular media personality, Noble Igwe has blamed society for not questioning wealth, thereby aiding money ritual. Igwe is one of man…

Popular media personality, Noble Igwe has blamed society for

not questioning wealth, thereby aiding money ritual.

Igwe is one of many Nigerians lamenting the new trend of

money ritual among young Nigerians in the country.

NigerianEye reported earlier how three teenagers confessed to

killing and burning a young girl’s head for a money ritual.

In a thread on his Twitter handle, Noble, reacting to the

development, opined that the source of wealth, especially on social media, is

not questioned these days.

According to the Style Icon, churches take a donation,

families receive money from children without asking the source of their wealth.

His tweets read, “Every day, we are on different pages of

people we know that can’t afford certain things shouting “ God when” then come

here to act surprised that people are doing evil to ‘belong. Our society does

not question the source of anything.

“In most clubs, it is only bottle services. They don’t sell

cocktails or beer, and when people other expensive drinks, music is shut down

to deliver drink(s) to one person or a group. People will kill or commit a

crime to get such treatment.

“People will post three skits in a year and then post a

house they just bought, people will appear in two movies then post “new me, new

house”. The thing is, we celebrate all types of questionable wealth.

“The church will take a donation from anyone with money, the

village will crown anyone with money, no questions asked. Families don’t ask

their children how they make their money, and some do not care. It’s the

society that feeds this monster.

