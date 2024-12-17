Middle East crisis: Live updates from Gaza, Syria and Security Council

Senior UN officials have been meeting representatives of the new caretaker government in Syria, following the end of the Assad regime. Later today, the Security Council in New York will hear updates from the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, and the UN’s emergency relief chief, Tom Fletcher. Meanwhile in Geneva, the head of a UN probe into the most serious crimes committed in Syria since March 2011 has provided updates on its work. UN News app users can follow our coverage here. Source UN News

