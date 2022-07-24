Meet BBNaija Housemate Bella, Younger Sister Of Ex-Beauty Queen, Sandra Okagbue, Who Has Two Kids With Singer Flavour

Advertisement

Bella Okagbue has been unveiled as the thirteenth housemate on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The housemate who hails from Anambra state said she’s a social butterfly who loves her space.

Bella said she is in the house to win the money, while also bringing the ginger.

Bella is the younger sister of former queen, Sandra Okagbue, who has two kids with Nigerian singer Flavour.

Recall that Sandra and Flavour got married in 2017 after a tumultuous long-term relationship which included the singer, fathering a daughter with the ex-beauty queen, in 2015.

They also welcomed their second child in 2018.

