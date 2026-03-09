LIVE: International Women’s Day and CSW70 at the United Nations

Welcome to our live coverage of International Women’s Day 2026 and the opening of the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women at UN Headquarters in New York. Throughout the day, we will bring you updates, reactions and key moments from global leaders, diplomats and advocates gathering at the UN, alongside stories and reports from the field across the UN system, as communities around the world mark International Women’s Day and advance the theme “Rights. Justice. Action” for all women and girls. UN News app users can follow the coverage here. Source UN News