LISTEN: Portable celebrates Adeleke’s win with song — despite endorsing…

Portable, the fast-rising singer, has celebrated the victory of Ademola Adeleke as the governor-elect in Osun state.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke the winner of the election held on Saturday.

The ex-lawmaker secured 403, 371 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.

In an Instagram post, Portable hailed Adeleke, who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for winning the election.

“Congratulations Kinimah Akoi Ademola Adeleke. Imole tide,” he wrote in the terse post.

He also accompanied the post with a song in which he celebrated Adeleke and the PDP.

It is understood that the song was released some years ago.

The congratulatory post comes despite the fact that the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner campaigned for Oyetola in the build-up to the election.

A few days ago, the singer endorsed the governor’s re-election bid while also flaunting the money given to him by Oyetola.

Portable’s support for Oyetola appeared to have triggered a rift with Davido, who campaigned for Adeleke, his uncle, at the polls.

He had slammed the ‘OBO’ crooner for unfollowing him on Instagram over his support for Oyetola.

The controversial musician had also claimed the APC paid him to support Bola Tinubu for president.

“I was once paid to insult Tinubu, but that was a long time ago. Now, I have been paid by APC to support Tinubu and I will do so. If you are paid to do something, do it well… it’s Tinubu’s turn. I must do the job which they paid for,” he had said.

The singer recently called out certain politicians who he claimed paid him for a performance he didn’t show up for.

He claimed he is being asked to refund the money which had been spent.

Portable said he could not meet up with the task because his flight from Abuja to Lagos was delayed and that the excuse was no fuel to move the plane.

He also rained curses at “anyone who votes for the politicians who put Nigeria in this condition”.

