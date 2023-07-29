Lil King laments huge cost of promoting music

An up-and-coming singer, Kanyisola Olaiya, aka Lil King, has said that promoting his songs is one of the biggest challenges he is facing at the moment.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, he said, “My most common challenge (as an artiste) is the struggle to promote my songs. This is because, regardless of how meaningful one’s content is, one would still have to pay a huge amount to be heard or seen.

“I started making music at the age of 10, and I have won several awards since I was in secondary school. I also won the ‘Best Upcoming Talented Youth’, which was presented to me by the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development in 2017. I hope the world gets to listen to my songs soon, because I have a lot of beautiful and inspirational music to share.”

Speaking on artistes who influence his music, the singer said, “My music was influenced by listening to the late afrobeat icon, Fela Kuti, and pop singer, Michael Jackson. I also listened to a lot of Olamide, Chinko Ekun and Oladips, and they have also inspired my music in one way or the other.” The 20-year-old singer also noted that his parents were initially worried about him focusing on his music career at a young age, but they eventually started supporting him when they saw the reception he got from people who wanted him to perform at their birthday parties, carnivals and other events.