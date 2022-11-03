‘Lift Me Up’ by Rhianna becomes Pop Radio’s most added song
‘Lift Me Up’ first single by Rhianna in years, has become the most added song on pop radio stations in a week.
The song, which is the sound track on the sequel of popular movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, earned the most added honour at six formats, topping the Mediabase add boards for adult contemporary, R&B, urban, rhythmic, hot adult contemporary, and pop radio.
According to Headline Planet, the song won support from 519 Mediabase-monitored stations.
A whopping 172 Mediabase-monitored pop stations added “Lift Me Up,” giving Rihanna’s tune the most added distinction by a factor of more than five.
Black Eyed Peas, Anita & El Alfa’s ‘Simply The Best,’ the second-most added song, landed at Mediabase monitors radio station airplay in 180 US and Canadian markets.