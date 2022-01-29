Life after Nigerian Idol





Reality TV shows in any form have always provided the push that most talents need to kick start their careers and journey to stardom. The Idol series franchise came to Nigeria in 2007, launching the sole season of Idols West Africa on M-Net. It was the first of its kind on the continent, with Timi Dakolo, emerging as the winner.

The award-winning R&B/Soul artiste is the epitome of success with two studio albums and several successful singles. The franchise returned in 2011 with a localised version, called Nigerian Idol. At its debut Onyekachi Elizabeth Gilbert Onwuka sang her way to the position of the first-ever Nigerian Idol. She premiered her debut single, Follow You, produced by Jesse Jagz, in 2011.

In May 2014, Yeka released a single, titled; Help, a soulful ballad dedicated to the #Bring- BackOurGirls movement in Nigeria. Nigerian Idol came back for a second season in 2012, with Mercy Chinwo, gospel artiste, emerging as the winner. She released her first single, Testimony, in 2015, and Igwe a year later. By 2018, Mercy Chinwo became a recognised gospel singer beyond the shores of Nigeria, winning several awards such as Best Gospel Artiste at the CLIMAX Awards 2018 and Gospel Artiste of the Year at the AFRIMMA Awards 2020.





The third season of Nigerian Idol saw Moses Obi Adigwe crowned winner in 2013, making him the first male Nigerian Idol brand. In the space of a year, Moses released three singles, Love in the Air, Number One, and Love Letter, featuring Eva Alordiah.

He later founded a brand and media consulting agency, True Art Movere, and he continues to perform as an artiste. The ladies took it back in 2014 with Evelyn Ibhade, also known as Evelle, taking home the winning prize for Nigerian Idol Season 4. She released Kilimanjaro, produced by the award-winning Pheelz. She later released the hit song, ‘Time to Shine,’ which bagged the 2018 AMVCA for Best Movie Soundtrack for the movie, Tatu. Ogunrounbi Olakunle, also known as K-Peace, is the winner of the fifth season of the Nigerian Idol. He smiled home with a brand new SUV car, a cash prize of N7.5 million, and a recording deal with Universal Music Company.

K-Peace has since put out his music and continues to reinvent his artistry. The sixth season of Nigerian Idol took off on March 14, 2021 with Kingdom Kroseide emerging as the Nigerian Idol, winning the prize of N50 million worth of prizes and a recording deal with a leading record label. Last season of the reality show was characterised by months of intense musical contests involving over 3, 000 hopefuls from across the country. Over 16 million votes were recorded at the grand finale. However, the seventh edition of the show is sure going to be filled with lot of memories with the infusion of new judges that include D’banj, and Simi sharing the spotlight with returning judge, Obi Asika. With over 10,000 entries received, this year’s edition which is expected to kick off on February 6 on selected DSTV channels will see the winner charting home the grand prize of N100m worth of prizes that include cash, brand new car, and recording deals.









