Leaked Audio: I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie Idibia blows hot as Tuface flees Nigeria

Popular Nollywood Actress, Annie Idibia, has revealed that

she’s ending her marriage to her husband, Tuface Idibia.

NE had reported that the music legend, Tuface Idibia has

left Nigeria to the United States of America, USA.

Tuface left after he got into a massive fight with Annie on

Tuesday night, a source revealed.

“Tuface is on a flight right now to America after he got

into a massive fight with Annie. His manager, Efe and his cousin packed some of

his things for him and right now he’s on a plane,” the source said.

Reacting, Annie in a video that has now gone viral on the

internet was heard saying that she will scatter their marriage, adding that

she’s tired of the ill-treatment the idibias are dishing out to her.

She also warned them not to try her as nobody knows the

wrath of an angry woman.

According to her, “Innocent is on his way to America to see

Peru but he lied to me that he was going for a shoot.

“I’m going to scatter everything. Nobody knows the wrath of an angry woman.

“My husband told me he had a shoot today only for him to pack his things and flee to America and his—– cousin, Franklyn helped him plan it.

“His family doesn’t love me, they hate me. They have been giving me attitudes for 10 years. Today my husband packed his things. He lied to me that he was going to shoot, now my husband is on his way to America.

“Planned by himself and his family all behind my back. I don’t deserve this. I can’t call any member of his family or even his manager because they won’t take my calls.

“Innocent is on his way to America without telling me. He is going to see Peru in America without telling me. I’m done, at this point I’m so done,” she said.

Listen below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music