Launch of the 2021 North Africa Economic Outlook report

What: Launch of 2021 North Africa Economic Outlook Report Who: African Development Bank North Africa regional office When: Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 3:00pm – 5:00pm (Tunis time) Where: Virtual via Zoom

The North African Office of the African Development Bank will launch the 2021 edition of the North Africa Economic Outlook Report virtually on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 at 3:00 pm Tunis time (GMT+1).

This fourth edition of the report, which is one of the Bank’s flagship publications, provides an overview of North African economies based on a regional approach to development. The theme for the 2021 launch is Debt dynamics in North Africa: the path to post-Covid-19 recovery”.

The event will explore the key findings of the 2021 report, set out the Bank’s macroeconomic forecasts for the region in the context of the pandemic, describe debt dynamics in North Africa and outline economic policy recommendations. A high-level panel of government ministers from across the region will discuss options and paths for economic recovery that optimize the use of debt and maximize its efficiency.

Emmanuel Pinto Moreira, Director, Country Economics Department, and Audrey Verdier-Chouchane, Lead Economist for North Africa, will present the report.

Country representatives, the private sector, national and regional institutions, and the media are invited to attend.

