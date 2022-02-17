Lady: I got pregnant listening to Tekno’s music, he must give me child support

A Zambian woman, Rita Mwayanda, has called out Nigerian singer, Tekno, whose music she claimed got her pregnant.

The lady claimed that when Tekno released his hit song: “Pana,” she was so excited and slept with a man.

She said this subsequently resulted to a pregnancy.

She went on to demand for child support from the Nigerian singer.

The report re-shared by Zambian entertainer, DJ C-Money, came with the headline: TEKNO needs to pay Child support for his baby. I cant suffer because of him — Zambian Woman Cries out.

The report reads in full:

A Lady from Zambia, Rita Mwayanda took it out in public to express how Nigerian musician, Tekno is the reason she has a child, and suffering.

“It was back in 2016,” she explained. “I loved Tekno’s music so much. I would go out to a club just to listen to any song by Tekno. During the month he released ‘Pana’ I got so excited that I slept with a man I didnt know and ended up pregnant. If It was not for Tekno I wouldn’t have this child so he needs to pay for child support.

