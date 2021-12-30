KOMTRU could he be Nigeria’s most wanted Lyricist?

But “Komtru” makes an interesting debut with his latest freestyle video “Most Wanted“ which is a reaffirmation to his Talent and versatility as a musician.

2021 has been nothing but progress for the ever versatile artist. His unique style and flows can be heard from his latest body of work.

His Previous release ‘Highway To Heaven‘ off his forth coming E.P has been gaining a lot of popularity. The song has been doing extremely well racking over 300 thousand streams and even toping the iTunes chart at No 2 on the Top 50 iTunes Hiphop chart SA.

Here’s a brief back story on Komtru

He’s originally from a town called Warri, in Nigeria, An area that is known for being a hood that serves street justice on all merits, He graduated from the university with an Engineering degree before relocating to Russia..

In this new freestyle video “Nigeria Most wanted” he draws on a wide range of perspectives encapsulating different stereotypical perceptions about been a Nigerian most especially in a foreign land.

In the first quarter of 2022 Komtru will be on releasing his Forthcoming E.P and other collaborations with other artist worldwide. Watch out for him.

Meanwhile you can connect with him on his socials.

Watch and Enjoy.

Sourced From Nigerian Music