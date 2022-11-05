Kizz Daniel Observes 1-Minute Silence At His Concert In Dubai For Davido’s Son

Famous Afrobeat singer Kizz Daniel joined many within the Nigerian entertainment industry in mourning the passing of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the first son of his colleague, Davido.

The Woju crooner began his concert in Dubai on Friday night, November 4, with a minute of silence for Late Ifeanyi.

In a viral video, the singer and some of his fans were seen pausing their activities to mourn Ifeanyi’s death.

According to reports, Ifeanyi Adeleke died on October 31 after drowning in the pool in his father’s Banana Island mansion.

Sourced From Nigerian Music