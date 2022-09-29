You are here
Kizz Daniel acquires new mansion in Lagos, shares snippet of unreleased song ‘Odo’

Village Reporter,

Following his Afroclassic world tour, and the success of his song ‘Buga‘ with Tekno, Kizz Daniel buys a new mansion in Africa’s mega city, Lagos. According to the singer, his fans and the success of ‘Buga‘ contributed immensely to this milestone.

Announcing this on his Instagram page, the singer wrote, “What a year Always wanted a house beside the waters for my wife and kids, so, God and the best fans in the world helped me #BUGA Thank you.”

In addition, the Flyboy Inc boss has released a preview of his upcoming single ‘Cough (Odo),‘ revealing that it will be released in October. He then postponed the release of his ‘RTID‘ single, which he had previously shared a snippet of.

