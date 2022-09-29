Kizz Daniel acquires new mansion in Lagos, shares snippet of unreleased song ‘Odo’

Following his Afroclassic world tour, and the success of his song ‘Buga‘ with Tekno, Kizz Daniel buys a new mansion in Africa’s mega city, Lagos. According to the singer, his fans and the success of ‘Buga‘ contributed immensely to this milestone.

The gist:

Announcing this on his Instagram page, the singer wrote, “What a year Always wanted a house beside the waters for my wife and kids, so, God and the best fans in the world helped me #BUGA Thank you.”

In addition, the Flyboy Inc boss has released a preview of his upcoming single ‘Cough (Odo),‘ revealing that it will be released in October. He then postponed the release of his ‘RTID‘ single, which he had previously shared a snippet of.

Sourced From Nigerian Music