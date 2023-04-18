Kili Paul, sister Neema Paul pay tribute to Sidhu Moosewala by lip-syncing his latest song ‘Mera Na’

Tanzanian content creators and social media sensations Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul paid tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in one of their latest Instagram Reels. The sibling duo lip-synced to the song ‘Mera Na’ that was released in April, posthumously after his death in May last year.

The song features Moosewala’s vocals and rap by Nigerian singer Burna Boy and is produced by Steel Banglez. The song talks about Moosewala’s immense fame as he is featured everywhere, from billboards to newspaper reports. Since its release, the song has already accumulated 32 million views on YouTube. “Still Riding History. Always Remembered,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Posted one day ago, the video has received more than 5.36 lakh views. “Legendary legend,” commented a user. “He is still alive in our heart,” said another.

Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul have become household names in India after lip-syncing and dancing to various Indian film songs.

In February last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mentioned the popular Tanzanian sibling duo during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat and encouraged Indians to take inspiration from them. Addressing the nation, PM Modi appreciated the creativity of the two social media stars and their fondness for Indian culture.

Sidhu Moosewala was killed on May 29 last year in Punjab’s Mansa district.