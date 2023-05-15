Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala sets 100 metre world lead for the year

Kenyan runner, Ferdinand Omanyala, stormed to victory in the 100 metres at the Kip Keino Classic, an international meeting held in Nairobi on Saturday.

Although he failed to top his African record, he beat off rivals in a time of 9.84 seconds, the best in the world this season.

“I’m happy that I got a very good race and the time is nice because it’s a world lead, so we’re just hoping that we break it down as we go on through the season,” he said.

“The main aim is to win the World Championships in Budapest this year and the Diamond League trophy back in Oregon, where I did not have a good competition there.”

He said his target for the season is to cut his African record of 9.77 seconds, set at the same event in 2021, to under 9.70.

US Olympic and world 200m silver medallist, Kenny Bednarek, was second in 9.98 and world 100m silver medallist Marvin Bracy-Williams was third in 10.03.

Meanwhile, US star sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, took an easy win in the 200 metres signalling her return to form.

Already the fastest woman in the world this year in the 100m, the American obliterated the field to win in a new meet time of 22.07 seconds.

“I’m glad to hear from you guys (the media, ed) and from the fans that I’m a fan favourite because I wasn’t treated like that coming into this meet. So I’m just grateful that I had a good race nevertheless of the circumstances,” she said.

But it was local sensation Omanyala, who thrilled the home crowd. He has remained unbeaten this season.

Sourced from Africanews