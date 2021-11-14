Kenyan Pop Singer Ruguru – Music Time in Africa

Inside this edition: current hits from Nigeria (Mayorkun), Tanzania (Rayvanny), Somalia (Nimco Happy), new music by Malian singer Rokia Kone, and three feature interviews. Bill Odidi speaks with Kenyan pop singer Ruguru about her young career. Heather Maxwell speaks with reporter Mohamed Kawtal Nakowa on the hit song “Ventilateur” from northern Cameroon by Aicha Fadila. She also catches us up with Chopi timbila master Matchume Zango to hear about his new Mozambique-Zimbabwe project and the impact that the timbila’s status as UNESCO world, intangible cultural heritage has on the musical instrument.