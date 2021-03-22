Kenyan police officers to go on trial for British aristocrat’s death

Four Kenyan policemen will stand trial after a judge ruled on Monday that they had a case to answer in the death of the British aristocrat Alexander Monson, who died in police custody in 2012.

The 28-year-old was arrested outside a nightclub at the Diani beach resort on the south coast on suspicion of smoking cannabis.

The ruling in Mombasa comes after a lengthy legal battle by his family. Police said he died of a drug overdose but his family disputes this and says he was in good health.

A toxicology report ordered by the family showed he had not taken drugs at the time of his death and two reports by government pathologists said he died from a traumatic blow to the head.

An inquest also found there were attempts to cover up the incident as well as threats against witnesses.

Monson is heir to a family estate in Lincolnshire in the north of England.

“The accused should tell the court what happened since the deceased was arrested in good health,” the judge, Erick Ogolla, ruled.

Sourced from Africanews