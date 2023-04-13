Kenyan MPs amend defence deal with UK over prosecuting British troops

Going forward, UK soldiers could be tried for murder, amongst other grave offences, committed against Kenyans in Kenya.

Kenyan MPs voted Wednesday (Apr. 12) to amend a defence agreement with the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The amended deal will now go to the Kenyan Ministry of Defence for further negotiation with their British counterparts.

The murder of a 21-year-woman prompted the move.

Agnes Wanjiru went missing after she was seen walking out of a bar with British soldiers in 2012.

Her body was later found in kenya, in a septic tank at a hotel nearly three months later. To this day no-one has been brought to justice for her killing.

The amendment that was voted through does not apply retrospectively and therefor will not impact how the Wanjiru case is handled.

The UK Defence Ministry has insisted it’s been cooperating with Kenyan authorities over the investigation after allegations of a cover-up.

The defence agreement was initially proposed in 2021 under former President Kenyatta, but its parliamentary ratification was delayed due to a presidential polls and local objections over the agreement.

According to the House Of Lords International Agreements Committee, “The Agreement between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Government of the Republic of Kenya concerning Defence Cooperation (the UK-Kenya Defence Cooperation Agreement) was laid on 25 November 2021, and the scrutiny period is scheduled to end on 17 January 2022. It was considered by the Committee on 13 January 2022.”

Sourced from Africanews