Kenya bus crash on bridge kills at least 33 people
At least 33 people have been confirmed dead in Kenya after a bus carrying passengers to Mombasa plunged into the River Nithi along the Meru-Nairobi highway.
So far 10 people are reported to have survived Sunday’s incident with recovery efforts continuing on Monday.
The bus fell off the bridge into the river about 40 metres below with officials saying it could have been caused by a brake failure.
A local county official Nobert Komora told local media that the driver could not drive through the sharp corner at the bridge.
Mr Nicholas Mutegi, an eyewitness was quoted by the Daily Nation newspaper as saying that “The bus must have developed brake failure because it was moving at a very high speed when the accident happened.”
The bridge is a known blackspot but police officials say drivers continue to speed despite the presence of warning signs.
Tharaka Nithi County Police Commander Donatha Chali said “Police officers will remain at the scene for the whole night to ensure that no person interferes with the scattered property until the operation resumes tomorrow morning.”
Several fatal accidents have occurred at the Nithi bridge with some citizens appealing for a relocation. Most of the accidents have been blamed on brake failure.
Source: Africafeeds.com