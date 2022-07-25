Kenya bus crash on bridge kills at least 33 people

– Advertisement –





At least 33 people have been confirmed dead in Kenya after a bus carrying passengers to Mombasa plunged into the River Nithi along the Meru-Nairobi highway.

So far 10 people are reported to have survived Sunday’s incident with recovery efforts continuing on Monday.

The bus fell off the bridge into the river about 40 metres below with officials saying it could have been caused by a brake failure.

A local county official Nobert Komora told local media that the driver could not drive through the sharp corner at the bridge.

Mr Nicholas Mutegi, an eyewitness was quoted by the Daily Nation newspaper as saying that “The bus must have developed brake failure because it was moving at a very high speed when the accident happened.”