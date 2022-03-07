Jaey Price gets a record deal with Independent record label PMW Record Label

Jaey Price is a South African Recording Artist and Singer. The music artist recently got a distribution deal from an independent record label PMW Record Label in Nigeria and is now the newest artist to join. Jaey Price says “this deal is only for one release”.

Jaey Price is a South African hip hop/trap and pop artist from Durban. He is mostly known for his first single release that is titled “Exalt”. In the year 2022 he released a song titled “Worth It”. His third mixtape is titled “Cause Express” and he released it before releasing his first EP album. In 2021 he released two single tracks. He is a singer and youtuber, and has been active since 2018.

Jaey Price is an official established young South African Recording Artist and Singer, and is known internationally for his music. The artist is also known as Yung Steaz. an artist in the Entertainment sector. Jaey Price is a developed musician who is active since the year 2018. ‘I am really glad to be an established artist in the industry, I have been putting my effort into trying to do what’s best for this music, it hasn’t been simple at all, if there is a female artist that I would consider collaborating with, its Mickey Monarch, Mickey got them flows’ the hit-maker says. The trap musician Jaey Price has huge social media exposure. He is already a well-known popular singer with his music.

