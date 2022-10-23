Is What Is Happening In Nigeria Normal? – 2Baba

Award-winning singer Innocent Ujah Idibia widely known as 2Baba has lamented the deplorable and appalling state of the country.

The 47-year-old took to his InstaStory to make known his thoughts about the country’s present state. 2Baba asked if Nigeria was experiencing a normal phase or if he was overreacting.

ALSO READ: Nigerians Are Going Through A Lot – Cubana Chief Priest

He wrote: “IS IT ME? AM I WITNESSING THESE THINGS IN ANOTHER TIMELINE?? ABI MULTIVERSE, IS ALL THAT IS GOING ON IN NAIJA VERY NORMAL, AND AM I JUST OVERREACTING? SPEECHLESS ANY HOW SHA WE SHALL OVERCOME LIGHT MUST SHOW.”

This is coming days following the report of massive flooding in Bayelsa, which claimed the life of some Nigerians and rendered residents homeless.

Sourced From Nigerian Music