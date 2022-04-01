Introducing oraimo’s freepods pro- the best active noise cancellation earbuds in Nigeria

What makes the FreePods Pro a game changer is its Pro-hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. What this feature does is that it efficiently blocks out all external noise to enable you have a quiet and immersive listening experience while you enjoy your favorite songs or watch a movie.

FreePods Pro’s advanced technology utilizes two microphones in each earphone to achieve a better noise reduction effect for up to 35dB. This is due to the Feedback (FB) ANC and Feedforward (FF) ANC technologies. This advanced feature has set the Freepods Pro apart from every other earbud in the market with Feedforward (FF) ANC. The FF ANC utilizes one microphone in each earphone, making the noise reduction effect weaker despite its lower cost.

This feature makes the FreePods Pro the perfect companion for strong noise situations such as taking a train ride, being on a flight, taking a bus or sitting in a very noisy environment. You can drown out all the noise and simply enjoy your music, podcast or a movie. If you would also like to retain some level of awareness, FreePods Pro Transparency feature enables you to hold short conversations and remain aware of your immediate environment without taking off the earbuds.

And that is not all.

If you often find yourself having to take calls in a noisy environment, FreePods Pro ENC feature filters out all the background noise to give you a clear and natural sound.

oraimo keeps giving its users more reasons to be excited and continuously patronize the innovative brand given its consistent release of superb smart accessories.

