Indonesian painter prepares exhibition of his 100 smallest paintings

14 hours ago

Iwan Ridwan, 52, also known as Iwan Muri, is a painter from Garut, West Java Province, Indonesia. He is busy composing 100 small paintings of influential figures to feature in his new exhibition set for August 2022. They represent well-known people, ranging from Indonesia to international celebrities. All paintings vary in size from 4 x 6 cm to 0.8 x 1.15 mm, and Ridwan is able to complete three to four paintings a day. For the artist, it is necessary to be physically and mentally in tune with the characters to be painted in order to identify their features and emotions in a realistic way. Ridwan has already exhibited his works in the past, but this time is considered unique considering the very small size of the paintings displayed. He confesses that his dream would be to receive visits from the painted characters to his art studio.

Sourced from Africanews