‘I’ll win Grammy next year’ — White Money taunts critics of new song
White Money, the 2021 Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) winner,
has hit back at those criticising ‘Selense‘, his latest song.
The entrepreneur had recently put out the track, which is
his first song since he won this year’s edition of the show.
But ‘Selense’ has continued to receive negative reviews on
social media platforms, with some Nigerians urging White Money to ditch his music
ambition and concentrate on exploring other potentials.
Speaking with Cool FM on Tuesday, the singer said he remains
unperturbed by the criticisms trailing his new song.
The 29-year-old, who claimed he would win a Grammy award
next year, also called out those comparing him with some past winners of the
show that also ventured into music.
He said music has always been something he loves but lacked
the platform to showcase his talent until his stint on BBNaija.
“By this time next year I’ll get a Grammy, a lot of hate
comments come around. A lot of comparisons, they tend to compare with past
winners. They say every Big Brother housemate wants the go into music,” he
said.
“But I do not want to
go into music, I have been in music it’s just that I didn’t have the platform
like every other musician who needs a platform to showcase.”