I Was The First To Upload Full Music Video On Twitter – Singer Bella Shumurda Asks Elon Musk For Royalties

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, born Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, has asked Twitter CEO, Elon Mus to acknowledge and reward him for pioneering lengthy video-sharing on the microblogging platform.

Bella suggested that he deserves to get royalties in case Twitter decides to monetize video uploads.

He made the request after claiming to be the first person to post a full music video on Twitter sometime ago.

The CashApp crooner’s statement came after Musk announced that people subscribed to Twitter’s Blue tick now have the capability of uploading videos that are two hours long.

The billionaire wrote; “Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!”

Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2023

In reaction, Shmurda, noted that it costs money, and a lot of effort to shoot and promote a music video and creatives like him should be on the list in case the platform wants to start a reward initiative.

He wrote; “I was the first to upload a full musical video Incase you decide to monetize and start paying royalties!! videos costs sweat, blood and lot of $$$.. you can choose to start rewarding creatives”·

The singer added; “You can as well start by subscribing a year long blue tick for me.”

Dear @elonmusk I was the first to upload a full musical video Incase you decide to monetize and start paying royalties!! videos costs sweat, blood and lot of $$$.. you can choose to start rewarding creatives https://t.co/ykP6ttZvMS — Yxng Alhaji 💐 (@BellaShmurda) May 19, 2023