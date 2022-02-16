I want to learn Yoruba, Kenyan fan tells Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa

A Kenyan fan has told Nigerian Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, that she would love to speak Yoruba.

Osupa posted a video on his verified Instagram page a video, on Wednesday.

In the video, the lady whose Instagram name is Iya_alaje1 was excited to meet the star in the lobby of a hotel with his friends in Kenya.

The lady was humming a song along with the singer because she could not speak the language. When she was asked whether she would love to learn the language, she said, “I want to learn. I am a traditionalist. I’ll love to learn. ”

She also noted that she had been to Nigeria before. “Nigeria is my second home. You guys should invite me,” she said.

Osupa wrote on Instagram the same Instagram post,” The universal language ti gbogbo aye understand Oun sha ni music won o gbede won jo…Ni Kenya se won gbo Yoruba ni to fin jijo Saridon papa?

“My time in Kenya was greeted with so many surprising moments, however, my encounter with this beautiful Kenyan lady @iya_alaje1 , who is so fond of my songs, and claimed to be my biggest fan in East Africa, was one of the most astonishing highlights. It is a reaffirmation that music is, indeed, a universal language.

“Thank you Kenya! Thanks for the ceaseless love at home and overseas!!”

Saheed Osupa performed at the Western Delicacy, Ngong Road, Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday.

It was earlier reported that the Fuji star performed at the recent All Progressives Congress Youth Festival spearheaded by the member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller. The event which was a drive to entertain and enlighten young electorates featured, Portable, Small Doctor, among other musicians, comedians and public speakers.

Osupa who recently bagged a degree in political science from the University of Ibadan started his music career as far back as 1983. In the Fuji world, he is arguably considered the king of Fuji music. He has also acted in over 30 Nollywood movies.

