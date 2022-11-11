‘I Messed Up’ – Kizz Daniel Makes Confession About His Hit Song ‘Mama’

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has made an interesting revelation about his old hit song, ‘Mama’.

Naija News recalls that the afro-pop sensational singer released the single ‘Mama’ in 2016 which was produced by Young John.

‘Mama’ was like an anthem when it was first released and even today, many of his fans still dance to the song.

However, Kizz Daniel during a recent interview revealed how he got the inspiration for the song.

According to him, ‘Mama’ was personal because it was a text message to his ex-girlfriend, pleading with her to come back to him after he messed up.

The father of twin boys refused to give a clarification of what he did to his ex-girlfriend, stressing that the song did not fix his relationship.

Kizz Daniel while laughing over the confession added that the said ex is now married with kids and he is fine with how the situation turned out.

He Will Preach Salvation

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has given a prediction of what will become of popular convicted Nigerian fraudster, Ramon Abass Olorunwa aka Hushpuppi after he leaves jail.

Naija News recalls that Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates in June 2020, for defrauding over 1.9 million people, majority of whom were Americans.

He was afterward extradited to the United States for trial on July 3, the same year.

The convict was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in federal prison, in the US by Justice Otis Wright II, for conspiring to launder millions of dollars from online scams.

He will however be spending nine years in prison because he had spent two years already during the trial.

The socialite was also ordered to pay over $1.7m in restitution to two fraud victims.

Reacting to Hushpuppi’s travail, Maduagwu stated he foresees him embracing Christ and becoming a pastor.

Maduagwu said: “I See Hushpuppi Becoming A Pastor In Future And Preaching Salvation. There Is Nobody God No Fit Give Second Chance.”

