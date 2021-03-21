“I love your songs and I want to work with you” – Nigerian singer Teni tells Gyakie after the two met for the first time in Lagos [Video]

– –

Nigerian singer Teni has expressed genuine interest in working with Ghanaians singer Gyakie after the two met for the first time in Lagos.

According to Teni, she actually loves and admires Gyakie’s exceptional talent thus she feels they need to work together on an album.

This comes after Gyakie has visited Nigeria to do a remix of her banger “Forever” with Omah Lay…a song that has received massive reception and airplay in Nigeria and beyond.

Meeting in the studios of Cool FM, Teni exchanged a huge hug with Gyakie and said she is looking forward to working with her…Teni added that she will be visiting Ghana in the coming days and will surely love to meet Gyakie again.

Meanwhile, the likes of Patoranking, Mayorkun have reacted positively to the talent of Gyakie and will potentially be working with her on upcoming projects.

